Transferslot is a curated marketplace where side projects founders
can expose their product to our Trusted Buyer community.
UnderageInvestor.com was started to fulfill the mission of being a resource for young people and allow them to educate themselves about personal finance. Since launching in April 2013, it has received 100K+ views.
Not Safe For Work (NSFW). Used to describe Internet content generally inappropriate for the typical workplace, i.e., would not be acceptable in the presence of your boss and colleagues. NSFW.in is an attempt to make URLs short and safe.
MinutePocket will calculate the reading time for each of your articles and add tags next to it. It just takes a second to add, and it’s 100% free. It has been featured on ProductHunt (#6) and on LifeHacker too!
Classroom is a K-12 student planner app + a web-based dashboard for administrators to easily customize the app for their schools. It loads school events, documents, and bell schedules, and also helps students keep track of hall passes and homework.
Tiny Reminder helps people collect content and files on time. Tired of nagging people? Build a simple form, set a reminder schedule, and add recipients. We’ll keep sending reminders until they submit a response, providing you peace of mind.
Community of web designers to share best web design freebies
Get prime access to incredible side projects with great potential.
Uncover hidden gems before anyone else.
I'm selling deadcoins.com (cryptocurrencies) due to lack of time to continue work on its features. It has around 300 visitors per day and more importantly, a very decent backlink profile.
A banner ad network which offers website owners a way to monetize their traffic with automated daily payments and high CPM rates.
Users get notified as soon as a company files to go public. They can subscribe to specific private companies or all IPO updates. The email contains all of the numbers related to the IPO, as well as related news articles.
I am planning to sell my Indian employment Law website (biblehr.com). The website is having 99% viewers from India and has around 7000+ subscribers. per day around it generates 4000+ pageviews, 1000~ users.
Quiz maker for teachers to create their own tests, assign points, password protect quizzes, monitor results and export to CSV. Had a couple of initial launch sales, and one sale every once in a while, but I've had no time to market and promote this.
Service to automatically convert your site to WordPress. We extract the site pages into a downloadable Wordpress.xml file. It also lets you create a customizable WordPress theme from existing site.
SAS product to sell icons. Collection of Outline, Glyph and Color Icon
Generates lists of businesses from APIs --- Google Places, Yelp, Yahoo and the Yellow Pages, all wrapped up in a slick user interface to quickly generate business lists. Landing page includes a live demo, and a reseller calculator.
A database of 3150 angel investors. Filter by location, investment score and criteria. Pitch them to get seed funding for your startup
Sublid is a subscription management platform, that allows users to track their reoccuring subscriptions (think mailchimp, netflix, dropbox etc.) and trials. The software then notifies users when the payments are coming up, what payment source is assi
DevFreeBooks is a collection of free books for developers, I'm selling it, because I don't have time to focus on it anymore. This my second great project, with a lot of followers on facebook and producthunt, my first one is WatchCoins.
A showcase of curated Amazon products from inspiring spaces
Receive great side projects for sale once a week in your inbox